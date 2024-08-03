Burney Co. Buys 12,205 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Burney Co. increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 119.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,205 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $5,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UTHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com cut United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.42.

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.70, for a total value of $934,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $33,761. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher Patusky sold 1,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.35, for a total transaction of $346,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.70, for a total value of $934,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $33,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,644 shares of company stock worth $29,697,857. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $327.68. 702,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,853. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $208.62 and a one year high of $343.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $308.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.97. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.55.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.48). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $714.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 25.59 earnings per share for the current year.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

