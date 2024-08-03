Burney Co. Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Burney Co. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $262,606,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $184,276,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $80,116,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,911.7% in the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,083,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,464,000 after buying an additional 1,047,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,520,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,908,000 after buying an additional 799,660 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $1.60 on Friday, reaching $75.91. The stock had a trading volume of 5,521,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,036. The company has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.21. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $56.78 and a 12-month high of $84.16.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

