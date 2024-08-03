Burney Co. Has $4.39 Million Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Burney Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 118.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,241 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DG. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE DG traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.59. 3,169,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,112,649. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $101.09 and a 1 year high of $170.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.43.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on DG shares. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.86.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

