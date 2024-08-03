Burney Co. Has $497,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Burney Co. cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,093,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,316. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.87. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $69.78 and a one year high of $105.74. The stock has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

