Burney Co. Has $5.87 Million Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Burney Co. cut its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,158 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 9,455 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $5,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,099,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,295,335,000 after buying an additional 57,036 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,071,022 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $315,707,000 after acquiring an additional 103,802 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 736,542 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $112,278,000 after purchasing an additional 220,823 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 582,809 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $88,843,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 32,501.2% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 570,847 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $87,020,000 after purchasing an additional 569,096 shares during the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $531,209.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,844.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Universal Health Services news, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 15,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.85, for a total transaction of $3,192,479.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,595.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $531,209.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,844.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of UHS traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $213.21. 858,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,311. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.85. The company has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.28. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.90 and a twelve month high of $219.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The health services provider reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.94. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to purchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $183.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Universal Health Services from $200.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.31.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Stories

