Burney Co. Sells 157 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Burney Co. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 364.3% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA traded down $6.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $397.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,844,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,865,576. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $323.21 and a 12-month high of $413.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $394.67 and a 200-day moving average of $389.93.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

