Burney Co. Sells 3 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Burney Co. trimmed its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in NVR were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVR by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVR Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:NVR traded down $8.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8,546.26. 20,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,555. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7,851.55 and its 200-day moving average is $7,675.65. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5,210.49 and a 12-month high of $8,700.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $120.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $121.65 by ($0.96). NVR had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 499.77 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVR. UBS Group upped their price objective on NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

In other news, Director William Grady Rosier sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,665.63, for a total value of $4,599,378.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,701 shares in the company, valued at $13,039,236.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director William Grady Rosier sold 600 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,665.63, for a total transaction of $4,599,378.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,701 shares in the company, valued at $13,039,236.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,650.00, for a total value of $1,513,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,548 shares of company stock worth $12,288,213. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

