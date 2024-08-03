Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,836 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.08% of Cabot worth $4,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Cabot by 0.6% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,283,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $302,720,000 after purchasing an additional 19,276 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Cabot by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,313,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $109,664,000 after purchasing an additional 32,735 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Cabot by 6.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 862,081 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $79,484,000 after purchasing an additional 49,467 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cabot by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 674,627 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,331,000 after buying an additional 5,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Cabot by 22.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 521,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,081,000 after buying an additional 97,101 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CBT traded down $6.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.91. 828,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,536. Cabot Co. has a 52-week low of $64.51 and a 52-week high of $103.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.25 and its 200-day moving average is $90.96.

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Cabot had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.21%. Cabot’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Cabot’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

In other Cabot news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 13,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $1,400,211.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,490,559.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cabot from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cabot from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cabot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.80.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

