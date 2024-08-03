Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Earns Negative Rating from Susquehanna

Susquehanna restated their negative rating on shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a $33.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $54.14.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CZR

Caesars Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of CZR stock opened at $35.66 on Wednesday. Caesars Entertainment has a 52-week low of $31.74 and a 52-week high of $58.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 2.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.47.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $325,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,382. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caesars Entertainment

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CZR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 51,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

About Caesars Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.