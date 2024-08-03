Calamos Global Total Return Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:CGO)

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years.

NASDAQ CGO traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $11.29. 17,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,540. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $11.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.38.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

