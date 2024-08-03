Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (CPZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on August 16th

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust stock traded down 0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 15.49. 82,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,944. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of 13.17 and a fifty-two week high of 15.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 15.38 and its 200-day moving average is 15.27.

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

