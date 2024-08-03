Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.102 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ CSQ traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,629. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.20. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $17.61.

About Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

