California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Now Covered by Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen began coverage on shares of California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on California Resources in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of California Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on California Resources from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays began coverage on California Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an equal weight rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on California Resources from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.00.

California Resources Price Performance

NYSE CRC traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.40. The stock had a trading volume of 747,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,354. California Resources has a twelve month low of $43.30 and a twelve month high of $58.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.97 and its 200 day moving average is $51.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.17. California Resources had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that California Resources will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

California Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.53%.

Insider Activity at California Resources

In related news, Director Mark Allen Mcfarland sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $1,779,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,047,565.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On California Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRC. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of California Resources by 67,800.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of California Resources by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of California Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Hyperion Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of California Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in shares of California Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

See Also

