Cambridge Trust Co. Cuts Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cambridge Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,218,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,568,798,000 after acquiring an additional 178,394 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,152,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,854,180,000 after purchasing an additional 8,475,698 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 15,631.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,502,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,280,190,000 after buying an additional 14,410,073 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,607,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,510,517,000 after buying an additional 980,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,128,322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other news, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at $663,627.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UPS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded United Parcel Service to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.95.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS traded down $2.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.06. 5,098,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,758,688. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.80 and a 12 month high of $184.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.25.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

