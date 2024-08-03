Cambridge Trust Co. Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cambridge Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $269,000. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $225.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,109,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,606,000. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.34. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $168.30 and a 1 year high of $229.65.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

