Cambridge Trust Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 60.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,279,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,701,000 after acquiring an additional 242,442 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,762,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,201,000 after buying an additional 4,789,788 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,681,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,870,000 after buying an additional 617,900 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,674,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,567,000 after purchasing an additional 915,478 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,754,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,772,000 after purchasing an additional 54,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,662,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,285,990. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.97. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $51.40.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 232.55% and a net margin of 42.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.01%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.90.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

