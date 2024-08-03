Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 1,000 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Cambridge Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 20,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

D has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.64.

Shares of NYSE:D traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.08. 5,501,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,327,657. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.58. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $57.60.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 11.63%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 137.63%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

