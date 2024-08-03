Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 178 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Cambridge Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. Facet Wealth Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 16,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 44,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11,142.9% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 530,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,936,000 after buying an additional 526,057 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,081,000. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 25,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $1.24 on Friday, hitting $62.99. 1,953,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,661,062. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.66. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $48.31 and a 52-week high of $66.83. The company has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

