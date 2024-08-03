Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at KeyCorp

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CWH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on Camping World from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com lowered Camping World from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Camping World in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Camping World from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camping World presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Get Camping World alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Camping World

Camping World Trading Down 6.6 %

NYSE:CWH traded down $1.44 on Friday, hitting $20.53. 1,416,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,028. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -513.12 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.79 and a 200-day moving average of $22.78. Camping World has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $29.24.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Camping World will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camping World Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,249.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Camping World by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Camping World by 142.1% during the 2nd quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 60,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 35,779 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Camping World during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new position in Camping World during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,181,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Camping World by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 61,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 9,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.