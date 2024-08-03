Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Camping World had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS.
Camping World Trading Down 6.6 %
Shares of Camping World stock traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,416,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,028. Camping World has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $29.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.79 and a 200 day moving average of $22.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -513.12 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.24.
Camping World Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,249.69%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Camping World
Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.
