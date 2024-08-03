Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Camping World had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS.

Camping World Trading Down 6.6 %

Shares of Camping World stock traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,416,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,028. Camping World has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $29.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.79 and a 200 day moving average of $22.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -513.12 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.24.

Get Camping World alerts:

Camping World Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,249.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CWH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Camping World from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Camping World in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Camping World from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on shares of Camping World from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Camping World

About Camping World

(Get Free Report)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.