Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Price Target to $71.00

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $55.00 to $71.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NARI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Inari Medical from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Inari Medical from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Inari Medical in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.43.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Inari Medical

Inari Medical Stock Down 1.2 %

NARI opened at $47.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.39 and a beta of 1.01. Inari Medical has a 52 week low of $36.73 and a 52 week high of $71.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.76.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $143.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.32 million. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a negative return on equity of 7.51%. Equities analysts expect that Inari Medical will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Inari Medical

In related news, Director Rebecca Chambers sold 964 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total value of $43,755.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,944 shares in the company, valued at $451,358.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Inari Medical news, Director William Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total transaction of $1,864,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 925,359 shares in the company, valued at $43,121,729.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rebecca Chambers sold 964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total transaction of $43,755.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,358.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 222,744 shares of company stock valued at $11,494,500. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inari Medical

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NARI. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Inari Medical by 1.2% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 583,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,090,000 after purchasing an additional 6,664 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the second quarter valued at $3,765,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $183,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $421,000. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,093,000 after buying an additional 9,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.