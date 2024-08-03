Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target to C$12.50

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Free Report) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on APR.UN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.29.

TSE:APR.UN opened at C$10.61 on Tuesday. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 1-year low of C$9.69 and a 1-year high of C$11.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$421.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.88.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

