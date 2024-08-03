Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 30th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.09. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $4.16 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.17 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$131.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. TD Securities increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$130.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$123.87.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at C$109.26 on Thursday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12-month low of C$94.45 and a 12-month high of C$123.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$109.40 and a 200-day moving average price of C$112.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$101.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77.

In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Ellis sold 21,255 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$111.35, for a total value of C$2,366,646.48. In other news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 59,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$113.21, for a total transaction of C$6,783,869.55. Also, Senior Officer Jeffrey Ellis sold 21,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$111.35, for a total value of C$2,366,646.48. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 208,730 shares of company stock valued at $22,779,501. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.77%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

