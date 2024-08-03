Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) PT Raised to C$132.00 at Desjardins

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) had its price objective boosted by Desjardins from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s FY2024 earnings at $4.31 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.15 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.05 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $6.95 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $7.85 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CP. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$124.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$118.00 to C$122.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$123.87.

CP opened at C$109.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$101.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.94. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1 year low of C$94.45 and a 1 year high of C$123.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$109.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$112.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is presently 18.77%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Ellis sold 21,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$111.35, for a total transaction of C$2,366,646.48. In other news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Ellis sold 21,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$111.35, for a total transaction of C$2,366,646.48. Also, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 59,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$113.21, for a total value of C$6,783,869.55. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 208,730 shares of company stock worth $22,779,501. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

