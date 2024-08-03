Canfor Pulp Products Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.44) Per Share, Scotiabank Forecasts (TSE:CFX)

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Scotiabank decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Canfor Pulp Products in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 29th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.44) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.23). Scotiabank has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canfor Pulp Products’ current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Canfor Pulp Products’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$222.30 million during the quarter. Canfor Pulp Products had a negative return on equity of 21.31% and a negative net margin of 9.33%.

CFX has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$1.75 to C$1.25 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$1.75 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.70.

Canfor Pulp Products Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of TSE:CFX opened at C$0.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$59.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.75, a P/E/G ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.40. Canfor Pulp Products has a 1 year low of C$0.91 and a 1 year high of C$2.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.65.

Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper. The company offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

