Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Price Target Cut to C$1.50

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Canfor Pulp Products’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$1.75 to C$2.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$1.75 to C$1.25 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canfor Pulp Products currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$1.70.

CFX opened at C$0.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.65, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of C$59.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.47. Canfor Pulp Products has a fifty-two week low of C$0.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.08.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$222.30 million during the quarter. Canfor Pulp Products had a negative net margin of 9.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.31%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canfor Pulp Products will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper. The company offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

