Capreit (TSE:CAR) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share, Ventum Cap Mkts Forecasts

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Free Report) – Ventum Cap Mkts issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Capreit in a report released on Monday, July 29th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst D. Chrystal expects that the company will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter. Ventum Cap Mkts currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Get Capreit alerts:

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C$0.46. The business had revenue of C$275.82 million during the quarter.

Capreit Stock Performance

Capreit Announces Dividend

Capreit has a 12 month low of C$20.71 and a 12 month high of C$50.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

Capreit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capreit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capreit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.