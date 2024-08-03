Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 492.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,920 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $5,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 4,466.7% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

CAH stock traded down $1.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,613,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,428. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.45. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.11 and a 1-year high of $116.04. The stock has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $54.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.05 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.5056 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CAH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.67.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

