CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.53-2.58 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.73. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$1.70-1.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.72 billion. CBIZ also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.640-2.690 EPS.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com cut CBIZ from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on CBIZ
CBIZ Trading Down 2.7 %
CBIZ Company Profile
CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CBIZ
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/29 – 8/2
Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.