CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.53-2.58 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.73. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$1.70-1.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.72 billion. CBIZ also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.640-2.690 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut CBIZ from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Get CBIZ alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CBIZ

CBIZ Trading Down 2.7 %

CBIZ Company Profile

Shares of CBZ stock opened at $71.05 on Friday. CBIZ has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $86.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.44.

(Get Free Report)

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.