CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $232.47, but opened at $220.48. CDW shares last traded at $220.65, with a volume of 67,628 shares changing hands.

The information technology services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 63.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.43 EPS.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. CDW’s payout ratio is 30.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of CDW from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CDW currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.78.

Insider Transactions at CDW

In related news, insider Sona Chawla sold 18,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total value of $4,433,176.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,392,812.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,464,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $787,638,000 after purchasing an additional 781,421 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,407,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,196,721,000 after purchasing an additional 714,393 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 225.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 881,586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $225,491,000 after purchasing an additional 611,054 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 627.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 625,781 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $142,252,000 after purchasing an additional 539,745 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter worth about $111,736,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $225.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.04.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Further Reading

