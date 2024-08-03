CEEK VR Achieves Market Capitalization of $24.52 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 3rd. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $24.52 million and $803,738.82 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for $0.0304 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.03090487 USD and is down -5.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $772,184.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

