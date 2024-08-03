Centerra Gold Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.
Centerra Gold Trading Up 2.1 %
Centerra Gold stock opened at C$9.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of C$6.07 and a 52-week high of C$10.25.
Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$412.37 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 4.99%. Sell-side analysts expect that Centerra Gold will post 0.887963 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CG
Insider Activity at Centerra Gold
In other news, Director Craig Stephen Macdougall purchased 10,500 shares of Centerra Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,330.65. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 11,012 shares of company stock worth $105,101. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Centerra Gold
Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Centerra Gold
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Intel Loses a Quarter of Its Value After Horrible Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.