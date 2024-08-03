Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Announces Earnings Results

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.07, Zacks reports. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $282.31 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS.
NYSE CGAU traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,092,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,383. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.16. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of $4.47 and a 52 week high of $7.51.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.07%.
Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.
