Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Shares Acquired by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 873,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,192 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 1.30% of Central Garden & Pet worth $32,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CENTA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,636,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,309 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 29.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,087,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,059,000 after purchasing an additional 480,805 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 24.8% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,303,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,040,000 after purchasing an additional 457,699 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,786,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,245,000 after buying an additional 217,006 shares during the period. 50.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Howard Machek sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $400,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,533.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider John D. Walker III sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $170,027.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,428,889.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Howard Machek sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $400,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,533.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 714,218 shares of company stock valued at $25,945,528. 20.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Central Garden & Pet stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.68. The company had a trading volume of 200,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,589. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $41.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.18 and a 200 day moving average of $35.42.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $900.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CENTA. Argus raised shares of Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Central Garden & Pet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

