Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI) has received an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.60.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered Centuri from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Centuri in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on Centuri from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Baird R W upgraded Centuri to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Centuri in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

In other Centuri news, Director William Fehrman acquired 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $742,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Centuri stock. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,382 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Shares of NYSE:CTRI opened at $16.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91. Centuri has a 12-month low of $14.73 and a 12-month high of $28.65.

Centuri (NYSE:CTRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $672.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $760.55 million. Centuri's revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Centuri will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Centuri Holdings, Inc operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services comprising design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure.

