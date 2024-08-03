Centuri (NYSE:CTRI) PT Lowered to $15.00

Centuri (NYSE:CTRI – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Bank of America from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

CTRI has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Centuri in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Centuri from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Centuri from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Baird R W upgraded Centuri to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Centuri from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.60.

Shares of CTRI opened at $16.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.64. Centuri has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $28.65.

Centuri (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $672.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.55 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Centuri will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centuri news, Director William Fehrman bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Centuri stock. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Centuri Holdings, Inc operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services comprising design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure.

