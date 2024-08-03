Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $23.08 Million Stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 54.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 175,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,535 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $23,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 193.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 76,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,084,000 after purchasing an additional 50,470 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 930.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 283,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,331,000 after purchasing an additional 255,958 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 93.8% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 33,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 16,294 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Energy ETF stock traded down $3.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.41. The stock had a trading volume of 685,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,150. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.15. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $110.51 and a 1-year high of $137.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

