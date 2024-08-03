Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $29.07 Million Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 30.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,410 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.24% of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF worth $29,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,140,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,728,000 after purchasing an additional 111,042 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,059,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,087,000 after purchasing an additional 126,918 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,357,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,268,000 after purchasing an additional 66,426 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 987,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,191,000 after purchasing an additional 15,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8,840.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 937,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,098,000 after purchasing an additional 927,271 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

Shares of NOBL stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.83. The company had a trading volume of 757,369 shares. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.53. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.