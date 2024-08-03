Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $34.59 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,237,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,158 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.36% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $34,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPTL. Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,219,000. Derbend Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 61,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 23,796 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,604,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 22,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,306 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPTL stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.06. The company had a trading volume of 6,636,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,996,853. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.50 and a 200 day moving average of $27.40. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $24.47 and a 1-year high of $29.46.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

