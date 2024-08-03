Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,272 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $21,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,179,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,833,974.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 495,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,522,000 after buying an additional 495,173 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 588,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,514,000 after buying an additional 326,178 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 442.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 391,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,645,000 after acquiring an additional 319,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,510,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,423,000 after acquiring an additional 255,690 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWP traded down $2.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,398,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,654. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $85.24 and a twelve month high of $115.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.86.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

