Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 70.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,059 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.37% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $24,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VDC. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of VDC traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $210.14. The company had a trading volume of 438,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,742. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $172.75 and a 52-week high of $211.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $205.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.