Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 3,342 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,342 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.21% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $22,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 70,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 434.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 321,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,398,000 after purchasing an additional 261,132 shares during the period. Raelipskie Partnership boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Raelipskie Partnership now owns 17,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 77,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,588,000 after acquiring an additional 28,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $161,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.37. 487,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,440. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $93.46 and a 52 week high of $115.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.98.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

