Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 128,273 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR – Free Report) by 344.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,273 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 1.17% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April worth $6,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 82,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter valued at about $441,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,851,000. RiverTree Advisors LLC grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. RiverTree Advisors LLC now owns 109,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,236,000.

Shares of BATS FAPR traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.57. 11,179 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.74 million, a PE ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.53.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (FAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

