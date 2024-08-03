Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 232,860 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 1,139.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 253,299 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,860 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $7,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BEN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 11.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,889,477 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,008,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592,943 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 18,266.0% during the 1st quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 31,557,117 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $887,071,000 after acquiring an additional 31,385,293 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,652,644 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $793,983,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043,808 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,067,780 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $91,398,000 after purchasing an additional 154,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,878,337 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $55,956,000 after purchasing an additional 37,474 shares during the period. 47.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BEN traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.88. 4,108,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,106,847. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.82 and a 200-day moving average of $25.07. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.86%.

In other Franklin Resources news, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.80 per share, with a total value of $4,560,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 88,703,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,022,432,777.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

BEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Franklin Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Franklin Resources from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

