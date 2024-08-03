Cetera Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 145.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,190 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $11,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 8,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 42,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,972,000 after purchasing an additional 17,656 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $894,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ADP. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $267.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $271.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.64.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

ADP stock traded up $2.22 on Friday, hitting $263.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,310,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,141. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.53 and a 12-month high of $269.49. The stock has a market cap of $107.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.77.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 89.20% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.