Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 102,506 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 62.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,506 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,300,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,518,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,790 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,353,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,535,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,922 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,653,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,071,546,000 after purchasing an additional 9,130,142 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,142,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $951,150,000 after buying an additional 244,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 15,726,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $646,347,000 after acquiring an additional 836,192 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.09. 13,596,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,473,659. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $45.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.49.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.