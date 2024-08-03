Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 2,655 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,607 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $6,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Intuit by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTU. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $760.00 to $730.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on Intuit from $625.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $760.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $727.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $694.27.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $281,129.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,380.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $281,129.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,380.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total value of $690,997.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,682.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 195,963 shares of company stock valued at $114,442,445. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Stock Down 2.2 %

INTU stock traded down $13.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $623.92. 1,788,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $473.56 and a 1-year high of $676.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $622.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $633.64. The firm has a market cap of $174.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 33.21%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

