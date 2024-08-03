Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 188.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 371,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 242,448 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $6,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FPE. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 101,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $13,331,000. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $522,000. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $20,313,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.52. 1,034,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,264,417. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.26. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $15.46 and a 52-week high of $17.70.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

