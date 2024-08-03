Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 1,028.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,725 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $6,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 11,179.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 242,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,603,000 after buying an additional 239,901 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundation Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJJ traded down $3.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.42. 555,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,590. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.13. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $92.79 and a 52-week high of $124.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

