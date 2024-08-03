Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 510.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,988 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $5,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. raised its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 145.5% in the first quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 66,500.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

JQUA traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $52.65. The company had a trading volume of 438,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,260. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.79. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $41.37 and a 52-week high of $54.76.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

